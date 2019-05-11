The Mom Prom phenomenon that has been sweeping the country will roll into Fredericksburg on Saturday as women 21 and older get the chance to dance the night away for charity.
Motherhood is not required for the Mom Prom, which started in 2006 at a Catholic church in Michigan as a way for women to dress up and dance, while raising money for a good cause.
Fredericksburg’s first such event will benefit Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation and be held at Castiglia’s Event Hall, 911 Charles St., in downtown from 6–10 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door and include a signature drink, an appetizer bar, dessert table and photo booth with cardboard cutouts of celebrity guests.
The theme is “Dancing Through the Decades” and will feature dance music from the Big Band era through today’s hits, according to Gwyneth’s Gift. Women are encouraged to wear their favorite vintage dress, new gown or something worn to a prom, wedding, gala or military ball. Or, they can choose an outfit from their favorite thrift store.
“It is a real prom with a DJ and crowning of the first Miss Fredericksburg Mom Prom Queen, an honor that all attendees have a chance to win,” stated a press release.
The event will raise money for Gwyneth’s Gift, a Stafford County nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators. It honors Gwyneth Griffin, a 13-year-old and rising eighth-grader who died in 2012 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.
“Gwyneth loved to dress up and loved to dance,” said her mother, Jennifer, who is president of the foundation. “When we heard about the idea of women’s groups from across the country creating their own proms to raise money for charities, we decided a Mom Prom was a must for Gwyneth’s Gift. For me, this will be a night of dancing in heels to save hearts.”
Betsy Crapps, who created the first Mom Prom, said she’s “so excited to have Fredericksburg join the Mom Prom family.” Events have raised more than $3 million for charity, and she encourages more women to dance their way to help others. Information on how to plan an event is available online at momprom.org.
Crapps said Gwyneth’s Gift is a great beneficiary.
“Joel and Jennifer [Gwyneth’s parents] are amazing people to take such a tragedy … and work to assist and educate others,” she said. “I am truly blessed that they contacted me and I was able to hear about their dear daughter, Gwyneth, and all of the great work that Gwyneth’s Gift is doing.”
Tickets are available on Eventbrite at gwynethsgift-momprom.evernbrite.com. More information about the event or the foundation is available online or Facebook by searching for Gwyneth’s Gift.