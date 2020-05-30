Due to the generosity of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners, REC’s The Power of Change recently awarded over $111,000 to local organizations that make a positive difference throughout the REC service area.
Through The Power of Change, over 25,000 REC member-owners either round up their bill to the next whole dollar, make a one-time donation or give a set monthly amount. Those donations are then awarded to non-profits and charitable groups throughout the communities REC serves.
Local recipients of The Power of Change funding include:
Cooking Autism Inc., Fredericksburg, received $4,200 to go toward gathering the special needs community together for a series of important life-skills and cooking programs.
Emerging STARS, Spotsylvania County, received $15,000 to go toward purchasing a van to provide transportation for 15 young adults with developmental disabilities to go out into the community to experience new activities.
Friends of the Rappahannock, Fredericksburg, received $500 to go toward supporting the staff and fuel for transportation.
Friends of Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Community Policing Inc. received $22,209 to go toward leadership training, instructor certification, supplies, equipment and reading materials.
G Cubed Ministries, Stafford County, received $8,000 to go toward its Extraordinary Young Minds program, which focuses on students’ good character, mutual respect and the core values of leadership, resources and partnerships.
Legal Aid Works, Fredericksburg, received $5,000 to provide legal information to disadvantaged members of the community of their rights.
Mental Health America of Fredericksburg received $3,070 to go toward its Suicide Prevention Education program to be provided to Caroline Schools.
Stafford Food Security Inc. received $5,000 to pay for the facility.
St. Jude of Massaponax/Knights of Columbus Council 13599, Spotsylvania, received $2,760 to go toward providing free healthy groceries every month for one year to 10 families with elementary-school-age children in need.
“A member’s donation could be a few cents each month, but they add up quickly and can make a difference for local organizations,” said Casey Hollins, director of Communications and Public Relations. “Enrolling in The Power of Change only takes a few minutes to sign up, but the impact can last a lifetime.”
REC members who would like to help make a difference in their communities can learn more at thepowerofchange.org. To see the full list of recent recipients, visit REC’s website at myrec.coop/TPOCrecipients.
