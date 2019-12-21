For the last quarter century the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg has been honoring Scotland’s iconic poet and lyricist Robert Burns. Beloved the world over, “Rabbie,” as he was known by his contemporaries, spoke directly to the hearts of working-class Scots, celebrating their lives with warmth, insight, humor and the occasional satire.
This annual tradition continues Jan. 26, 2020, when his life and works will be showcased by the Society’s 25th “Robbie Burns Night,” at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House and Conference Center in Central Park from 5 to 9 p.m.
“The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg celebrates all things Scottish,” said SSF Chief Mary Henderson. “Scots and their far flung kin have been remembering and honoring this perennially popular ‘poet of the people’ for more than 200 years around the world. We in Fredericksburg link ourselves with all of them in our traditional observance.”
Born on Jan. 25, 1759, in Alloway, Scotland, Burns is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and is revered worldwide. His poem and song, “Auld Lang Syne” is often sung at Hogmanay, the last day of the calendar year, commonly known as New Year’s Eve. For a long time his “Scots Wha Hae” served as an unofficial national anthem of his home country.
The Burns Supper, more commonly referred to as Burns Night, was first held in memoriam at Burns Cottage by his friends on July 21, 1801, the fifth anniversary of his death. Since then the suppers have been held on or about his birth date by various Scottish organizations.
The itinerary of a formal Burns Night follows a standard order. After guests are greeted by traditional Scottish music, the host delivers a welcoming speech and the Selkirk Grace. A salad course is served followed by the evening’s highlight, bagpipers signaling the arrival of the haggis. Haggis is a traditional Scottish dish consisting of a mixture of the minced heart, lungs and liver of a sheep or calf mixed with suet, onions, oatmeal and seasonings boiled in the stomach of the animal. Tasting it is optional. The service is buffet style.
Following the meal of traditional Scottish and American favorites, various speeches and toasts are given, including a salute to Burns by the main speaker, an address to the lassies, a reply to the laddies and the recital of various works by Burns.
Festivities conclude with everyone singing “Auld Lang Syne.”
Dress is evening attire. Men wear kilts or jackets and ties while women and children wear something dressy.
“If you have a family tartan or Celtic style jewelry, wear it,” Henderson said. “If you don’t know your tartan, or don’t have one, get into the spirit by wearing something plaid.”
To join the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg in honoring the legendary Robbie Burns, mail a check payable to the SSF, 5 Hardwick St., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Checks must be received by close of business Jan. 19, 2020.
Admission is $50 for attendees older than 12 years old and $25 for behaved children 5 to 12 years old. Children younger than 5 years old are free. Enclose a list of attendees (for name badges) and their age group i.e., “adult,” “child” or “under 5.”
Information about the event will be posted on the SSF Facebook page throughout December and January.
“Our longtime SSF members look forward to the rituals and are eager to meet new friends interested in Scottish culture,” Henderson said. “Newcomers are invited to experience Burns Night for themselves and, if you choose, to join our Society to learn more about Scottish life, including travel, history and genealogy. Brochures are available at the Burns Night check in desk.”
Burns Night attendees wishing to stay overnight at the Hospitality House can call them by Jan. 15 to reserve rooms at special rates.
