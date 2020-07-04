LOTTERY: Stafford man wins $50,000 prize twice in the same drawing

Eddie Lee Hull bought two different Cash 5 tickets from two different stores for the same drawing. 

It happened in the April 21 night drawing. The Stafford man bought his winning tickets at the 7–Eleven at 280 Garrisonville Road and another 7–Eleven down the street at 378 Garrisonville Road.

Hull, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

