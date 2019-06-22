LOUISA: REC, members have fun at street festival

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employees greeted residents and visitors at the Louisa Street Festival. Everyone enjoyed posing at the photo booth and spinning the prize wheel while learning about Cooperative Sunshare, MyREC SmartHub and The Power of Change.
In addition, two linemen, Phillip Holtzlander and Chris Farmer, brought a bucket truck to the touch-a-truck area for children and adults to see. Everyone enjoyed seeing the truck and being able to climb onto the bucket to see all the tools linemen use.
See REC at Get Connected at Lake Anna on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tim’s at Lake Anna.