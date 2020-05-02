Virginia Tourism Corporation has launched its “LOVE Lives Here” initiative on social media in an effort to bring Virginians together (virtually) to share an uplifting message of love.
Love has been the foundation of Virginia’s travel message for more than 50 years. From the iconic Virginia is for Lovers slogan to the 200-plus LOVEworks around the state, “LOVE” can be found in every corner of the commonwealth.
LOVE letters on the grounds of the Executive Mansion, at bottom left, include the letter “V” wrapped in blue with a message of thanks for front-line health care workers across the commonwealth.
VTC encourages Virginians to share the “LOVE” from home by making a DIY LOVE sign using sidewalk chalk or paint, flower petals or wine bottles, tree branches or household items—the idea is to get creative.
Display the signs at home and share pictures of them on social media using #LOVEVA and tagging @visitvirginia (Instagram) or Virginia is for Lovers (Facebook). The group has received some creative photos from Virginians sharing the love from home and has been sharing them on social media because we could all use a little more love right now.
Find example DIY LOVE signs and additional details at virginia.org/love.
