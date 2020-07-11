Positivity, vibrancy, diversity and community spirit were on display recently at the FXBG Love Scrub. A group of 60 to 70 people, many of them local Realtors, gathered in historic Market Square before getting to work sprucing up downtown Fredericksburg. The team pulled weeds, planted flowers, picked up trash and generally left downtown looking sparkling clean and ready for July 1’s Phase 3 reopening. The same group was planning a second downtown cleanup scheduled for today.

