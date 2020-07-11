Positivity, vibrancy, diversity and community spirit were on display recently at the FXBG Love Scrub. A group of 60 to 70 people, many of them local Realtors, gathered in historic Market Square before getting to work sprucing up downtown Fredericksburg. The team pulled weeds, planted flowers, picked up trash and generally left downtown looking sparkling clean and ready for July 1’s Phase 3 reopening. The same group was planning a second downtown cleanup scheduled for today.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Brothers identified as the victims in weekend Spotsylvania slaying
-
Teen sentenced to life in prison for Stafford murder
-
LOTTERY: Stafford man wins $50,000 prize twice in the same drawing
-
Fredericksburg schools looking to reopen Aug. 10 with mix of in-school, at-home learning
-
Narcoleptic driver hits multiple cars, crashes into building
Promotions
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.