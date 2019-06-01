LOW Lioness Club awards scholarships to single parents pursuing education

The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club in Locust Grove presented a $1,500 scholarship to four Germanna Community College students who are single parents in pursuit of an education.
Scholarships went to Savannah Jones, who is pursuing a degree as an RN and plans to coordinate emotional, psychological and physical services for adults; Julie Wisdom, a special education major who hopes to bring special education to day cares and churches, and eventually own a business working with children who have special needs; Alexis Evans, who recently completed her first semester in the nursing program and plans to continue her studies, eventually obtaining a doctoral degree in anesthesiology; and Gara Smith, whose long range goal is to obtain a master’s degree in psychiatric nursing, specializing in traumatic brain injury.
The keynote speaker for the event was Janet Gullickson, President of Germanna Community College. Dr. Gullickson provided an update on what Germanna is doing to support the Central Virginia area and expressed appreciation to the LOW Lioness Club for their continued support in providing scholarships to these students who face the challenge of being a single parent but strive to complete their formal education.
The mission statement of the Lioness Lions Club is to serve the needs of the local community and wider world whilst still enjoying fun and friendship.