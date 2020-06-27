The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club in Locust Grove presented three $1,500 scholarships to Germanna Community College students who are single parents in pursuit of an education. Applicants must be enrolled at least half-time and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Scholarships were awarded to Natalie Joan Baxter, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business but is pursuing an additional degree in nursing; Jessica Gentry, who is pursuing an associate’s degree in applied science in nursing; and Nadia Rizvi, who is working toward an Allied Health Certificate and plans to apply to the Doctors of Physical Therapy program.
The Lioness Club also presented $1,500 scholarships to three graduating high school seniors to help pay for their higher education. The students must reside in Lake of the Woods and have volunteered their time and talents to better their community.
Recipients of this award were Emily Johnson, who will pursue a degree in early childhood education at Germanna Community College, and later the University of Mary Washington; Lindsay Latham, who plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University; and Erin Slagle, who will major in elementary education with a minor in special education at University of Mary Washington.
The mission statement of the Lioness Lions Club is to serve the needs of the local community and wider world whilst enjoying fun and friendship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.