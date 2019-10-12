In 1999 the LOW Lions Club established the LOW Lions Foundation as a 501©3 organization to manage the many charitable and community services that had been created since the Club’s inception more than 20 years earlier.
Today, the Lions operate the Wilderness Food Pantry in partnership with the Lioness Lions, loan medical equipment, provide eyeglasses and hearing aids to the needy, and perform vision and hearing screening in schools and clinics. The Lions have also funded “legacy” projects such as the Lions Pavilion adjacent to the community center at Sweetbriar Park.
The club’s latest charitable activities include providing relief for the victims of Hurricane Dorian, assistance to Germanna Community College in establishing a food pantry for needy students, prepared to provide grants to Orange County teachers for grants to allow them to better educate their students, provided sight and hearing tests to Orange County elementary students and others, and assisted Orange County schools with science, technology, engineering and math, by helping to outfit the STEM bus.
Recently, the group made a donation to the National Federation of the Blind, a substantial contribution to the Orange Senior Center to help them update their meeting hall and provided needed equipment to make their lives more pleasurable, and provided a substantial contribution to LOW Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Finally, to provide a place for the LOW Community to meet and seek shade at Hollyfield Park, the LOW Lions Club has fully funded a new pavilion in the park and are now seeking community support to fund the infrastructure associated with the pavilion—a concrete pad and electrical hook ups. In furtherance of that effort, FLOW and the Lions hosted a happy hour at the existing Lions Pavilion at Sweetbriar Park.
Your donations and support for these programs are appreciated. The LOW Lions Club encourages you to become a member to help them serve the community. For more information contact Dick Gullickson at 703/314-2919 or dickgull@aol.com.
