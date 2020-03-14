LOW Lions/Lionesses Selven Powell Golf Tournament will benefit the Wilderness Food Pantry and student scholarships

The 2020 Lake of the Woods Lions/Lionesses Selven Powell Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the LOW golf course on May 15 at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Wilderness Food Pantry and provide scholarships to Orange County students to honor educator and past president Selven Powell.
The Lions and Lioness Clubs jointly maintain and operate the Wilderness Food Pantry to provide necessities for low income residents. In 2019, the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry served approximately 250 households, about 600 individuals, each month. More than 70 community volunteers distributed more than 60 tons (120,000 pounds) of free food to qualified persons in need.
The pantry operates entirely on food donations and financial support provided by generous businesses and individuals in the community. It costs about $3,000 a month to provide food on this scale to the neediest in the community.
Both the Lions and Lioness Clubs provide annual scholarship grants to Orange County High School and Germanna Community College students. These scholarship programs exceed $20,000 annually and provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders to fulfill their academic and career training goals.
Charlie Ostlund will chair the tournament, which will also feature a popular putting contest organized by Lee Frame. Senior women players will play from the green tees, and Captain’s Choice Best Ball format will offer fast, enjoyable play for every level of player. There will be lots of raffle prizes.
Registration is $70 per player and includes dinner at the Fareways Cafe. The club welcomes sponsorships and participation in the tournament as a player or a volunteer. For more information, contact Charlie Ostlund at 540/903-7796 or costlund@cbeva.com; or Dick Gullickson at 703/314-2919 or dickgull@aol.com.
