MAKE A SPLASH: Students celebrate the health benefits of drinking water

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth visited King George High School in November for the eighth annual Rev Your Bev Day, a statewide day of action to raise awareness about the health benefits of making water your No. 1 beverage of choice. With the theme “Make A Splash,” students, teachers, health advocates and youth leaders from Y Street, Virginia’s largest youth-led movement, hosted events across the commonwealth to educate Virginians on how they can make a splash when they fuel their bodies with water.
Rev Your Bev Day not only empowers youth to become more involved in improving the overall health of their communities, but reminds them of the value they possess as a significant resource for cultivating a healthy school environment.
To learn more about Rev Your Bev Day, visit revyourbev.com.
