Irish American Heritage Month was established in the last century. Since then, U.S. presidents annually proclaim March to be Irish–American Heritage Month.
In the mid-19th century, especially during An Gorta Mor, The Great Hunger 1845–50, Irish families who were able to escape starvation emigrated. Most came to America. These people were poor, illiterate, mostly Catholic and not welcome in many cities. A branch of the Ancient Order of Hibernians was organized in the United States to help the Irish assimilate, learn the English language, acquire skills and find employment.
The Irish became inextricably linked to the development of America in fields ranging from literature, education and science to politics, law enforcement and military leadership. The success of second- and third-generation Irish–Americans led to the proclamation of March, the month of St. Patrick, as Irish American Heritage Month.
The theme for the 2020 IAHM will be Irish Signers of the Declaration of Independence. Hibernian brothers ready to discuss this theme and other topics related to Irish/Irish-American history will host informative displays at libraries in the area. The Fredericksburg Branch Library will host displays March 3–5, from noon to 6 p.m. Howell Branch Library will host displays March 10–12, from 2 to 6 p.m. Salem Church Branch Library will host displays March 17–19, from noon to 6 p.m.; Muggivan School of Irish Dance will perform March 19 at 4 p.m.
Regrettably, the 18th annual Jeff Fitzpatrick Memorial St. Patrick Day parade and festival have been canceled. The General Thomas F. Meagher Division and the newly chartered Irish Culture Center of Virginia Inc. are working to reestablish the events for 2021.
For more than 30 years, the General Thomas F. Meagher Division has represented AOH in the area, donating more than $100,000 to local charities and for scholastic awards. These donations are made possible by community support for the annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle and the Shamrock Charity Golf Classic, played at Meadows Farms Golf Courses. This year, the golf classic will be played on May 4; register online at aohfredericksburg.org.
Today, there are 14 AOH divisions and about 1,000 Hibernians in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Read more about AOH at virginiaaoh.org; and aohfredericksburg.org. For more information about the Irish Culture Center of Virginia Inc., visit irishcultureva.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.