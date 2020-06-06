Caroline Public School’s Chief Operations Officer Marcia Stevens is the recipient of the 2020 Cardinal Award from the Virginia Association of School Business Officials.
Stevens will attend the Southeast Association of School Business Officials Conference in Biloxi, Miss., in April, where she will be recognized as the Outstanding School Business Official for Virginia.
The Virginia Cardinal Award is the association’s premier recognition honoring a colleague who exemplifies professionalism, leadership and innovation in the field of school business/finance management.
Stevens started as Caroline County Public Schools director of budget and finance in 2018.
In 2019, she was promoted to chief operations officer, where she continues to craft fiscal policies and practices for Caroline Public School.
She serves as the school division’s chief financial authority, collaborating with the senior leadership team, engaging in strategic planning, and building transparent and trusting relationships among CCPS staff, the School Board and local government.
