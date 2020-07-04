Mary Ball Woman’s Club has been in the business of serving our community since 1964. This spring, the membership proudly elected Elizabeth Louis–Ferdinand to be its “Woman of the Year 2019.”
Louis–Ferdinand achieved this honor through her vision and dogged determination to set up, in March 2019, the Fredericksburg Chapter of “Laundry Love,” allowing those in need to launder their clothes for free once a month. She worked with Germanna Community College to supply free toiletries for students in the Great Expectations Program for former foster students.
Louis–Ferdinand brought real-life experience to the club’s awareness of life in military service. Recalling her work as a medic on a 911 ambulance and in an emergency room, she recognized the need to provide toys for kids who are admitted during Christmas. Louis–Ferdinand represented the club at “Women Celebrating Women: Ordinary Women doing Extraordinary Things” and updated club presence on social media platforms, acquainting other public-spirited women with club activities, and all this without missing a “step” in her beloved competitive tap-dancing ensemble at the Orange County School for the Performing Arts.
Louis–Ferdinand is the Mary Ball Woman’s Club’s “Renaissance Woman.” She has brought knowledge, compassion and spunk to the club in the four years that she has been a member, serving as vice president for the 2018–20 term. She was pre-med, but changed her major to technical communications after she married. She knows compassion and pragmatism through her experience as a foster parent, and as result has returned to college to study psychology and herbal medicine.
She knows unconditional love for her son, Mikael, an honor graduate of Manhattanville College and alumni of Orange School of Performing Arts who has trained with Earl Mosley’s Diversity of Dance, Alvin Ailey and BalaSole in New York City. He currently teaches, choreographs and dances with “The Heart Break Crew,” the No.1 hip hop dance crew in New York City. Louis–Ferdinand knows the reality of life and hard choices from her mother, a colonel in the U.S. Army, now retired in San Antonio, Texas.
Mary Ball Woman Club is deeply indebted to Louis–Ferdinand for her inspiring 21st century leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.