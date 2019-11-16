The 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign sponsored by the MWH Auxiliary has begun with all proceeds going toward its $2,500,000 pledge to the Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center.
Many members of our community have been touched by this terrible disease whether themselves, a family member, dear friends and neighbors, or co-workers, and many of these people have been helped by the great care they received at the Regional Cancer Center. By purchasing a light on the Auxiliary’s tree in memory of someone lost or to honor someone still living, you can help fill the tree with lights. For each light, a minimum contribution of $15 is requested.
Some examples of the programs offered through these donations are complementary therapies such as art, music and massage to help improve quality of life for patients; counseling and navigator services to help patients better understand their disease and treatment options, and personal care services to help improve self-image and recovery time.
The public is invited to the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, in the main entrance of the hospital. A musical prelude will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the official lighting of the tree and refreshments at 6 p.m.
A check made payable to MWHA can be mailed to Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Include your name and address, names of those you wish to honor or memorialize; if you would like a note sent to someone showing your donation, include the name and address of the person to receive the card. If you prefer, you may complete a form and make your donation at the Volunteer Office or the MWH Gift Shop.
To ensure that the name of your loved one or honoree is recorded in the Tree of Lights memory book, your contribution must be received no later than Nov. 28.
Since August 2011, the Auxiliary has donated more than $2,096,000 toward this pledge. Your purchase of a light will help the Auxiliary fulfill its pledge.
For more information about the Tree of Lights please contact the MWH Auxiliary Volunteer Services office at 540/741-1440.
