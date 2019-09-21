Massaponax and Courtland marketing students recently enjoyed a unique opportunity to visit the University of Mary Washington College of Business. Professors from the college presented on various business concepts.
Students learned about branding, the importance of brand logos and how they speak to the image of a company.
They learned about the scope of project management and all the job opportunities and responsibilities that come with this role.
In a presentation on business law, students were divided into groups and worked as a jury deliberating an actual case involving Katy Perry. Students were able to understand the legal process and importance of each role.
Students were challenged to ask where their motivation comes from, what their driving force is and does motivation alone lead to higher performance. Students learned about setting SMART goals and the importance of making sure set goals meet this standard.
Students left an accounting presentation understanding that accounting describes how a business operates and challenges businesses to analyze how they generate revenue and make profit.
Students also heard from Nehemia Abel, Massaponax graduate and senior at UMW. At Massaponax, Abel was a marketing student and DECA member. Active all four years of his high school career, he participated in competitive events and activities that supported the school and community. He stressed the importance of getting connected, getting to know professors and seeking opportunities such as internships and scholarships. Abel spoke about college life, and students asked many questions relevant to life after high school.
Godfrey Abel, Gabe Bailey, Mylasia Berry, Kiara Briones, Aleyah Coleman, Gabe Eckenrode, Allison Embrey, Elgard Euceda, Tristan Haag, Tess Humphreys, Veronica Johnson, Zachary King, Aaron Leinenback, Jack Leitch, Imani Lewis, Grace Lewter, Tristan Luzier, Cameron Omundson, Mary Owusu, Andrew Salmeron, Gabby Spears, Casey Walker and Christ Watson are pictured.
