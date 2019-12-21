Master Gardeners plan fourth National Seed Swap Day

Plan to sow your 2020 garden with something new. Coinciding with National Seed Swap Day, the last Saturday in January, the Central Rappahannock Area Master Gardeners will host its fourth annual seed swap. The swap is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford. The event is free and open to the public. Plan to stay for the whole time, but you are welcome to come for any part of it.
Don’t have seeds to swap? Come anyway—there is so much more to do.
Interesting and informative speakers are scheduled throughout the day at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Fun garden-related activities for children will include fairy gardens, crafts, water conservation activities, games and story time. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions. Don’t miss the Free Trade Table, where you can bring usable, garden related items that you are ready to pass on, such as tools, magazines and books, and take home something you need. In addition, there will be free seed catalogs, handouts and door prizes. This is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement to try something new from fellow gardeners.
Seed Swap participants are asked to bring seeds (either saved or purchased), plants, cuttings, tools, books (including cookbooks), magazines, flowerpots, etc. that you no longer need and swap them for what you do need. Label your seeds and plants with common name and date. Scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are always welcome. Please do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds.
The following websites are helpful for identifying invasive and noxious weeds and the basics of seed saving:
- Invasive plant list for Virginia: dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/invsppdflist
- Federal list of noxious weeds: invasive.org/species/list.cfm?id=16
- Information about saving seeds: extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/saving-seed-7-602/
For more information on the fourth annual seed swap, visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html; or facebook.com/MGACRA.
