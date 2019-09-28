Hilldrup’s Stafford Corporate Headquarters is proud to welcome a range of visitors to its offices—from UniGroup executives, to domestic and international clients. Recently, its visitors included some of its youngest guests: students of Stafford County Public Schools.
As part of renovations to the Stafford office, freshly painted but bare hallways were in need of artwork to truly bring the space to life. Hilldrup’s team didn’t need to look any further than the artistic talents of Stafford’s most creative and talented elementary, middle and high school students.
The artwork was selected by a small team of art teachers in collaboration with the SCPS Fine & Performing Arts Facilitator. Now, a total of 25 pieces of art hang in one of Hilldrup’s most trafficked hallways. The artwork will remain for one year until each is returned to its original artist and a new spread of artwork is considered for display.
The artists whose work is featured were invited with their families to enjoy an art gallery open house in their honor. Upon arrival, students and their families were checked in, invited to enjoy their choice of grape juice or ginger ale—in a champagne flute, of course—and browse through the office to find their very own masterpiece on display.
