MEDALISTS: Foxes shine at state SkillsUSA competition

Career and Technology Education students from King George High School are state medalists at SkillsUSA. Dillan Suon championed the Additive Manufacturing category, while Ethan Broad, Christopher Stinson and Devon Wise took home the bronze medal for Engineering Technology and Design. In the Technical Drafting Technical Exam category, Dillan Suon and Christopher Stinson won bronze medals, while Devon Wise earned the silver and Ethan Broad earned the gold. Congratulations are owed to Cathy Cropp, the King George High School SkillsUSA adviser, and Ray Blazer, the team chaperone.