AWARD: Fredericksburg Host Lions honor Clyde Mathews

MaryLou Mathews accepts the International Lions Melvin Jones Fellowship Award on behalf of her late husband, Clyde Mathews.

The International Lions Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

MaryLou Mathews received the award on behalf of her late husband, Lion Clyde Mathews. Lion Ken Lapin, president of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club, presented the award.

