MILESTONE: Library celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

Mary Belle Holder, a volunteer at the Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, was honored Oct. 1 on her 100th birthday. Holder has volunteered at the library since 1995.
