Nineteen years ago, Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Vernon joined the Navy because he was looking for an opportunity beyond college. Today, Vernon is serving aboard USS Boxer, stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Vernon, a 1999 King George High School graduate and native of Fredericksburg, is a mass communication specialist responsible for managing public relations for the ship and leading sailors as a senior chief petty officer.
He is most proud of his time teaching sailors at the Defense Information School. “Seeing sailors succeed and knowing that I may have played a small part in that success means a lot to me,” said Vernon.
For Vernon, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one he hopes to continue. “My dad retired from the Navy, and my brother is currently in the Navy,” said Vernon. “They were both submariners. When I made Chief, it was the same year that my brother made Chief. It was then that I noticed how proud my father was, and it was a very inspiring moment in my life.
—Alvin Plexico / Navy Office of Community Outreach
