MILITARY>> Grandfather inspires spirit of service

Retired Navy Radioman 2nd Class Robert Morrison is pictured with his grandchildren, Cadet 3rd Class Erin Morrison, who will graduate with the USAFA Class of 2022; Lt. David Morrison, presently attending physicians assistant training at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas; 2nd Lt. Heidi Morrison, USAFA Class of 2019, Barksdale AFB, La.; Kelly Morrison, a sophomore at Massaponax High School with aspirations of attending the Air Force Academy; and Capt. Samantha Morrison, USAFA Class of 2013, McDill Air Force Base, Fla.
At her Air Force Academy graduation, 2nd Lt. Heidi Morrison was sworn in by her brother, Lt. David Morrison. She was pinned with her second lieutenant rank by her sisters, Kelly Morrison and Capt. Samantha Morrison, and the first salute she received after commissioning was from her grandfather.