A Riverbend High School graduate and Fredericksburg native is participating in a rigorous training process that transforms officers into U.S. naval aviators.
Ensign Thomas Laturno is a student pilot with the “Boomers” Training Squadron (VT) 27, based in Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. The squadron flies the T-6B Texan II aircraft.
“I’m fulfilling my lifelong dream,” Laturno said. “I love how intense the training is, and it’s exhilarating to be flying amongst the clouds.”
Laturno credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Fredericksburg.