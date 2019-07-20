MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native represents Team Navy in DoD Warrior Games

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Cooke, a 2007 James Monroe High School graduate, competed for Team Navy during the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Tampa, Fla. He participated in wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and golf and field events.
“Being on the team and seeing my fellow athletes compete and train is what it’s all about for me,” said Cooke. “We have all been through different battles on our own, but to be on the team and battle together is an amazing feeling.”
The games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s wounded warriors, providing an opportunity for athletes to grow physically, mentally and spiritually from the sportsmanship and camaraderie gained by representing their respective service teams in a friendly and spirited competition.
“Things happen for a reason, even if you don’t understand why,” said Cooke. “Take every day as a blessing, and know the big man upstairs gives his toughest challenges to his toughest people.”