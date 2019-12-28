MILITARY NOTES: King George student named NROTC battalion commander at VMI

Madeline F. Hassler, a member of the Class of 2020 at Virginia Military Institute, has been named battalion commander of the Naval ROTC unit at VMI for the spring 2020 semester.
In this position, she will lead the approximately 450 cadets enrolled in both the Navy and Marine Corps companies that together make up Naval ROTC.
Hassler, the daughter of Matt Hassler and Marie Hassler, is a 2016 graduate of King George High School. After commissioning and graduation from VMI in May 2020, she hopes to serve as a surface warfare officer in the Navy.
Hassler came to VMI for Naval ROTC, but she said she was very surprised to learn that she’d been named battalion commander. Going forward, she hopes to continue the forward momentum already established among the unit.
“Last semester’s leadership did a really good job of setting up a foundation,” said Hassler. “I’m excited. This will push me out of my comfort zone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.