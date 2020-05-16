MILITARY NOTES: Orange County sailor serves aboard USS Blue Ridge

An Orange County native and graduate of Orange County High School is serving with the U.S. 7th Fleet Staff aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge.
U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Coby Lloyd works as the fleet intelligence watch assistant, assisting in running a watch team that provides warnings and indications for all assets in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Onboard the Blue Ridge, he was advanced to petty officer 2nd class through the meritorious advancement program.
Lloyd was recently accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., an achievement that he says “takes the cake” regarding his accomplishments so far. His inspiration to apply came from both visits to Annapolis during his upbringing and inspiration from people he’s served with in 7th Fleet.
“A lot of my family lives in Maryland, so going up to Annapolis, where USNA is, in the summer time created a desire to go there,” he said. “Plus, when I got to 7th Fleet I met a lot of really great officers, and they inspired me to become one.”
