U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justice Muhammad graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Muhammad, the son of Shandel Williams of Baltimore, Md., and Sheris Williams of Stafford County, is a 2017 graduate of Potomac Senior High School, Dumfries.
U.S. Air Force Airman Cameron J. Compton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Compton, the son of Lila Compton and brother of Kaila Deavers of Stafford, is a 2017 graduate of Brooke Point High School.
