U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel R. Lewison graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Lewison, the son of Jessica and Heath Lewison of Stafford, is a 2018 graduate of Colonial Forge High School.
