U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Imbre’ L. Toussaint graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Toussaint is the daughter of Joan A. Lewis–Toussaint of Woodford, and Russell W. Toussaint of Upper Marlboro, Md. She is a 2013 graduate of Brooke Point High School; she earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abel E. Juarez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Juarez, the son of Jose L. Juarez and Maria C. Perlaes of Fredericksburg, is a 2018 graduate of Colonial Forge High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph F. Plato graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Plato the husband of Ciara N. Plato of Fredericksburg, is a 1999 graduate of North Stafford High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2005 from the University of South Florida, Tampa, Fla.
U.S. Air Force Airman William A. House graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. House, the son of Trista Koon of Partlow and William House of Ruther Glen, is a 2015 graduate of Spotsylvania High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Justice N. Anderson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Anderson, the son of Charlotte and Julian N. Anderson of Louisa County, is a 2017 graduate of Louisa County High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Charles W. Faulconer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Faulconer, the son of Donald and Cindy Faulconer of Gordonsville, is a 2017 graduate of Orange County High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Xavier J. Ragland graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Ragland, the son of Nicole Bryson of Fredericksburg, is a 2018 graduate of Colonial Forge High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Louisa A. Sai graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Sai, the daughter of Lydia S. Mantey and Bismark A. Sai of Fredericksburg, is a 2015 graduate of Yilo Krobo Senior High School, Eastern Region, Ghana.