U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Freya A. Slocumb graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Slocumb is the daughter of Marybeth Slocumb and Jesse Slocumb C. Slocumb of Culpeper County.
U.S. Air Force Airman Genan N. Davis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Davis is the son of Anthony Davis of Woodbridge, and Geneva Davis and brother of Kristdion L. Davis of Stafford County. He is a 2016 graduate of Colonial Forge High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Vincent T. Gorruso graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Gorruso, the son of Leslie and brother of Madison Gorruso of Orange County, is a 2018 graduate of Woodbridge High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Savion P. Butler graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Butler, the son of Perry and Crystal Butler of Hampton, is a 2018 graduate of Massaponax High School.