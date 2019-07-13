U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ralf Gaibriel F. Cabanlit graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. A 2016 graduate of Courtland High School, Cabanlit earned an associate degree in 2018 from Germanna Community College.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hayley O. Newsom graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Newsom, the daughter of Corey and Lori Newsom of Culpeper, is a 2017 graduate of Eastern View High School. She earned an associate degree in 2017 from Germanna Community College, Culpeper.
U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony Lopez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Lopez, the son of Ivan Lopez of Fredericksburg, is a 2013 graduate of Stafford Senior High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby M. Whitten graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Whitten, the daughter of Melinda J. and Benjiman C. Whitten of Warrenton, is a 2019 graduate of Kettle Run High School, Nokesville.
Jason Kaiser Jr., of Stafford County, a graduate of Brooke Point High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2023 and has begun six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.