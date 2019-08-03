U.S. Air Force Airman Ishmael Sesay recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Sesay is the son of N’pha Sesay and brother of Aminata Sesay of Stafford County. He is a 2014 graduate of Freedom High School, Woodbridge.
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Douglas Dolson of Fredericksburg and assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters retired from the New York Army National Guard last month after some 28 years of military service. Dolson first entered the military in September 1991.