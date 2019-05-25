Cadet Alexander N. Hawley, a Fredericksburg native, has graduated from the Coast Guard Academy and commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard. He will serve aboard USCGC Alert in Warrenton, Ore. Hawley, the son of Marie Hawley and the late Navy Cmdr. Neil T. Hawley, is a 2015 graduate of St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Dumfries.
Connor J. Grant has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after successfully completing the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program and graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M. Grant is a 2015 graduate of Riverbend High School, Spotsylvania.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lindsey A. Cordes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Cordes is a 2007 graduate of Quantico Middle/High School, Quantico, Virginia.
U.S. Air Force Airman Marissa R. Benton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Benton, the daughter of Michaelle and Larry Benton of Fredericksburg, is a 2016 graduate of Edmond North High School, Edmond, Okla.
Bretta C. Prevost has joined the United States Army under the Delayed Enlistment Program. The program allows new recruits to delay reporting for basic military training for up to 270 days while they finish their educations and prepare for their military careers. Prevost is a 2017 graduate of Eastern View High School, Culpeper.