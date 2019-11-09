U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Hallas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Hallas, the son of Ashleigh Contos of Fredericksburg, is a 2016 graduate of Colonial Forge High School. He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Germanna Community College.
U.S. Air Force Airman Nicholas Little graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Little, the son of Christina Little of Warrenton, is a 2019 graduate of Kettle Run High School.
