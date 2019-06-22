U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jevon N. Butler graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Butler earned distinction as an honor graduate. The son of Chavonte M. Butler of Fredericksburg, and Charles E. Gray of Bowling Green, the airman is a 2018 graduate of Caroline High School, Milford.
U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony J. Tecson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Tecson, the son of Alissa A. Coble and stepson of Jeff N. Coble of Fredericksburg, is a 2018 graduate of Stafford High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Malcolm X. Astudillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Astudillo, the son of Vinny Astudillo and Criz Astudillo of Warreton, is a 2018 graduate of Kettle Run High School, Nokesville.
U.S. Air Force Airman Michael T. Mason II graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Mason earned distinction as an honor graduate. The son of J.C. and Michael Mason of Spotsylvania, and the husband of Angelica Mason of Fredericksburg, the airman is a 2013 graduate of Alpha Omega Academy, Spotsylvania.
U.S. Air Force Airman Kaleb A. Nagy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Nagy, the husband of Skie N. Nagy of Chesapeake, is a 2019 graduate of Caroline High School.