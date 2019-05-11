U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayin I. Minor graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Minor, a 2018 graduate of Spotsylvania High School, earned an associate degree in 2018 from Germanna Community College.
U.S. Air Force Airman Victor R. Martinez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Martinez, the son of Angel and Elsa Martinez of Remington, is a 2017 graduate of Liberty High School, Bealeton.
U.S. Air Force Airman Delonte D. Brockenborough graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Brockenborough, the son of Ricardo Brockenborough of Stafford, is a 2018 graduate of Panther Creek High School, Cary, N.C.