On June 8, Cmdr. Dustin W. Peverill relieved Cmdr. Timothy J. Myers as the commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 195 aboard USS Ronald Reagan. Peverill will lead VFA-195 over the next 15 months.
A native of Stafford County, Peverill graduated from Virginia Tech in 1999, earning a Bachelor of Science in information technology. Participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he was named the VFA-131 Pilot of the year for 2007, and earned the CVW-7 Top Nugget award for the 2006–2007 deployment. Peverill attended the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School, and upon graduation in September 2008, he remained on staff as a Top Gun instructor until September 2011. During this tour he was the Air-to-Ground Mission Planning subject matter expert and the Stand-Off Weapons subject matter expert.
Peverill has accumulated more than 2,800 flight hours in all variants of the FA-18 and more than 600 carrier arrested landings, including 75 combat missions. His awards include the Strike/Flight Air Medal (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various unit awards and ribbons.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Wilford, a native of Fredericksburg, is participating in the Baltic Operations, BALTOPS, exercise with 18 other nations. Wilford is a fire controlman (aegis) serving aboard USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer homeported in Norfolk.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Schneider graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Schneider, the son of Terry and Laurel Schneider of Stafford County, is a 2016 graduate of Mountain View High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Yohanna Henriquez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Henriquez, the daughter-in-law of Stephanie Fana and sister of Wilfry Fana, both of Stafford County, is a 2017 graduate of North Rockland High School, Thiells, N.Y.