U.S. Air Force Airman Theophilus G. Cooper graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Cooper, the grandson of Christine Ward and nephew of Curtis Ward of Fredericksburg, is a 2013 graduate of James Monroe High School.
