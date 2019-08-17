Seaman Michael Meade, a Mountain View High School graduate and Stafford County native, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey, operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii.
Meade credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Stafford.
“My hometown taught me the value of hard work and to never give up until I achieve my goals,” said Meade.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Meade, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Meade is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“My grandfather and uncle both served in the Army,” said Meade, “Hearing their stories and experiences motivated me to serve.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Meade is most proud of graduating boot camp and making his parents proud.
“I’m proud of being told that I’ve become one of the top junior sailors in my division,” said Meade.