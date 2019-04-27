Moviegoers to the film “Mine 9” may recognize a familiar face on the screen, that of Caroline County native Alpha Trivette.
Raised in Ladysmith and a graduate of Ladysmith High School, Trivette led the school’s FFA Chapter, which no longer exists, was state president in 1973–74 and national president in 1974–75. Formerly the Future Farmers of America, it is now called just FFA. His involvement in the organization led him to a 25-year career as a morning radio host and comic entertainer.
Now an Atlanta-based actor, the movie role in “Mine 9” is close to his heart, as his mother grew up in the southwestern Virginia coal town of Pocahontas, and many of their relatives worked as coal miners.
“Mine 9” whose chilling theme is known all too well by residents of coal-producing states—an entrapment inside an Appalachian mine—recently opened in select theaters across the country.
The movie takes place deep inside a coal mine, two miles into the earth, where nine coal miners struggle to survive after a methane explosion leaves them with a limited supply of oxygen.
Writer and director Ed Mensore included portions of several coal mining disasters that occurred in his home state of West Virginia and southern West Virginia.
In the film, Trivette portrays James Elroy, local administrator for the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
In “Mine 9,” the coal mine has serious safety issues that the miners have addressed to company officials, who ignore their complaints. Still, the miners risk their lives every day for a paycheck. By the time the safety issues are reported to Elroy, the explosion occurs.
Elroy is then in charge of the rescue team that must go in to either free or recover the victims of the resulting explosion and flooding in the mine.
Acting like a miner was physically difficult for Trivette. “Being a miner must be unbelievably challenging,” he said. “My days and nights on the set were realistic and claustrophobic. The coal mine set was 48-inches high, dark, rocky, dusty, cold and the explosions, collapses and flooding chambers are so realistic.”
Trivette starred as Dr. Allen in Tyler Perry’s TV series “Too Close To Home” on TLC. He is also known for his recurring role as Israel Proctor in Showtime’s “Banshee,” Judge Stone in “Drop Dead Diva,” the landlord in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots,” Dr. Purks in the History Channel’s “Roanoke—Search for the Lost Colony” and Judge Linkletter in the movie “American Made.”
Trivette soon can be seen in his recurring role as Judge Waites in “Ambitions” on OWN in June, and in the season finale of “Dynasty” in May on the CW Network.