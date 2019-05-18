Miss Pear Tree Blossom pageant awards new titles

The third annual Miss Pear Tree Blossom pageant was held in April at the Fredericksburg Branch Library. Girls ages 2 to 22 competed in photo, spring fashion wear and beauty gown.
The pageant was a benefit for local animal shelters, and the contestants brought in cat food and cat toys to be donated. The Highest Contributor award went to contestant Paris Gold.
The pageant was directed by Shannon Taylor, who is the newly crowned Mrs. Virginia Cosmos. Lisa Stover of Fredericksburg, 2019 Mrs. Virginia, was special guest.
The Judges panel included Miss State Fair, Anna Kelly of Arlington, Mrs. DC Elite Cosmos, Vietta Lowe of Stafford County, and Ms. Spotsylvania Regency, Rose McGroarty of Fredericksburg.
The emcee was 2019 Mrs. Richmond, Melissa H. Burton, who also sang to entertain the audience.
Awards and ribbons went to girls for best personality, best spring wear fashion, most photogenic and prettiest gown. Miss Addyson Williams was selected Directors Choice.
The six new titles for 2019 Miss Pear Tree Blossom are, front row, Alana Skinner, age 8, Kayla Houchens, age 2, and Brooklyn Berry, age 7; back row, Emily Fleming, age 12, McKenzie Swinson, age 19, and Mia Saxena, age 17.
The titles are dedicated to community service.