The first Mom Prom sponsored by Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation was such a success, the group already has set the date for its second: April 4, 2020, at Riverside Center. More than 75 women attended Fredericksburg’s premiere Mom Prom, held May 18 at Castiglia’s Event Hall with the theme, “Dancing Through the Decades.” Each attendee got a photo op with snapshots of celebrity dates (cardboard cutouts) and a trip to the drink table for a free “Promtini.” Auctioned items ranged from facials to a weekend beach getaway in Sandbridge.
Karen Kaliski of Fredericksburg won the raffle to be crowned first prom queen and a gift basket with more than $1,000 of luxury items. With her busy schedule between work and kids, Kaliski said she was excited to come out with friends, have a good time and support the foundation that provides training and equipment to help those suffering a cardiac arrest. “The meaning behind the foundation really touched my heart as a mom,” she said. “Take time for today, because tomorrow isn’t a guarantee,” she said.