Sometimes things just go your way. Montross Middle School band director Bruce Passaretti recently had such a week.
The incredible Montross Middle School Eagle Marching Band made its debut at the Montross Fall Festival. Thirty-four members strong, the newly organized group of musicians dazzled parade goers with its youthful spirit and bouncy music. The band was joined by a marching group of Montross Middle School students and teachers.
For their efforts, the band and students were awarded the “Best Appearing School Unit” by the Montross Fall Festival committee.
Passaretti was also visited by Scott McKenna of California Casualty, insurer of the National Education Association. McKenna presented a check and certificate to the band director for a Music and Arts Grant.
Montross Middle School was one of three winners in the state of Virginia to receive this award for their excellence in music. Passaretti found the information for the grant in an NEA publication. He will use the $250 for instrument accessories. Currently, students must pay $2 to replace a reed in their instrument. Many students are unable to afford this, and Passaretti has to find alternative ways to find funds. This grant will provide money for 125 reeds.
