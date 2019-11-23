NARFE: Falls Run group collects food for SERVE

Members of Falls Run NARFE collect 1,972 pounds of food for SERVE as part of their Trick or Treat project.

The members of the Falls Run NARFE collected food for SERVE as part of their Trick or Treat project. They collect food for SERVE every year, and this year they collected 1,972 pounds. Dick Warren, Pam Center, Diana Buttrey, John Parkinson, Kit Wilkinson, Beth Kelley, Don Horan and Rita Pinion are pictured. This does not include all the members who helped, and SERVE is grateful to everyone.

