National Conservation Poster Contest encourages students to dig deeper into their environment

Lily Addair of Lafayette Upper Elementary School is the statewide winner of the national conservation poster contest in the second and third grade division. The 2019 theme was “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper!”
Lily’s poster was chosen from among hundreds of applications in Virginia and will progress to the national competition. The winners will be announced in February 2020.
The annual national conservation poster contest helps students interpret the importance of our natural resources using art and imagination. The 2020 theme is “Where would we BEE without pollinators?”
Pollinators form the foundation of a healthy and sustainable future for our food and the environment, but they have shown concerning signs of decline in recent years. Protect our pollinators and help them prosper by enhancing their native habitats.
The contest is open to all K-12 students in public, private and homeschools and includes local, state and national competitions for grade categories kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades, fourth through sixth grades, seventh through ninth grades, and 10th through 12th grades.
Winners of the national competition in each grade category receive cash prizes and are recognized at the annual meeting of the National Association of Conservation Districts.
Deadline for the 2020 contest is Feb. 7. Visit the Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District website at tccswcd.org or email the education coordinator at mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for contest rules and an application.
