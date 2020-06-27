Young barn swallows wait for one of their parents to deliver lunch under U.S. 1 along the Canal Path. Several nests and fledglings have appeared under the overpass. According to the Cornell Lab, their mud nests are often tucked under man-made structures like the eaves of barns and stables or under bridges. Humans have helped the swallows expand their breeding range and increase their numbers.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: 911 call during protest reverberates in Fredericksburg
-
Fredericksburg mayor apologizes for police treatment of protesters
-
EDITORIAL: Northam’s reversal too little, too late
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, cellphones, gambling, statues and much more
-
Former Spotsylvania church music director pleads guilty to molesting child
Promotions
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.