Young barn swallows wait for one of their parents to deliver lunch under U.S. 1 along the Canal Path in Fredericksburg on Friday, June 19, 2020. Several nests, and fledglings have appeared under the overpass. According to allaboutbirds.org, their mud nests are often tucked under the eaves of barns and stables, on structures near playing fields, or under bridges.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

