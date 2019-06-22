NATURE>> Luna moth prepares for takeoff

In Spotsylvania County a luna moth waits for its wings to dry and harden so that it can fly.

In Spotsylvania County, a luna moth waits for its wings to dry and harden so that it can fly. Although they are not rare, they are rarely seen. Adult luna moths do not eat, so they have lifespans of seven to 10 days. Luna moths are strong flyers and most active at night.

