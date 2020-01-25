Blalock U.S. Navy civilian cyber engineer Jay Blalock won the Copernicus Award, the Chief of Naval Operations announced in a message, Jan. 14. Blalock is recognized for his impact on the Navy’s cyber security testing capability while leading cybersecurity systems engineering efforts to architect a safe cyber test environment for the Navy. “I am extremely humbled, and honored to have been nominated and selected to receive this award,” said Blalock, program manager and cyber test engineer for a distributed cyber test architecture called USS Secure at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. “This award is the result of the hard work of a large group of people that are dedicated to ensuring the safety of the fleet through cyber testing and hardening.”