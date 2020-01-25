A U.S. Navy civilian cyber engineer has won the coveted Copernicus Award.
Jay Blalock, program manager and cyber test engineer for a distributed cyber test architecture called USS Secure at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, will be formally recognized for his impact on the Navy’s cyber security testing capability at an award ceremony hosted by the U.S. Naval Institute and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, who selected the Copernicus winners.
The U.S. Naval Institute and AFCEA International recognize individuals each year who are selected for the Copernicus Award based on their sustained, superior performance in a command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence or information technology job.
“This award is the result of the hard work of a large group of people that are dedicated to ensuring the safety of the fleet through cyber testing and hardening,” said Blalock, who led cybersecurity systems engineering efforts to architect a safe cyber test environment for the Navy.
The USS Secure program he manages is used to identify comprehensive cyber security risks from system level to strike-group level. The multi-enclave environment enables the Navy’s development, evaluation and testing of cybersecurity concepts and technologies to defend mission critical systems at sea and ashore.
“He is making a real difference in the cyber security of our Navy today,” NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew stated in his letter nominating Blalock for the award. “His efforts have ensured a sustainable testing solution for the U.S. Navy, prior to systems and platform’s deployment, by leveraging investments already made in hardware and connectivity across the Naval Research and Development Establishment.”
In effect, Blalock and his USS Secure crew of cyber experts are making the Naval Sea System Command Warfare Centers’ vision—turning ships into cybersafe warships—a reality by working to immunize Navy surface, undersea and air warfare systems against the effects of a cyberattack and to enable rapid recovery in the event systems are impacted.
